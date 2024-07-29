The graduation of the inaugural mission-ready F-16 pilots from the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania marks an advancement in Nato’s collective defence strategy. Source: Lockheed Martin

Graduating the first mission-ready F-16 pilots from the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania signifies a step forward in Nato’s collective defence strategy, highlighting Romania’s growing importance in regional security and military training.

In an achievement for regional defence and military training, the EFTC has celebrated its first cohort of mission-ready pilots. This milestone, a result of a partnership between Lockheed Martin, the Netherlands, and Romania, marks an advancement in military training but also emphasises Romania’s burgeoning role as a player in Nato’s security architecture.

The Soviet history of Romania, its geographic location on the Black Sea and neighbouring Ukraine, and its staunch commitment to NATO can put Romania in Putin’s sights, according to GlobalData’s “Romania Defense Market 2024-2029” report.

The EFTC, established as a facility for F-16 pilot training in Europe, now has a fleet of 14 Dutch F-16s, which have been instrumental in conducting night training and air-to-air exercises.

Lockheed Martin, the Romanian Ministry of National Defence, and the Netherlands signed the Letter of Intent to establish the European F-16 Pilot Training Centre in September 2023.

OJ Sanchez, Lockheed Martin’s vice president and general manager of the Integrated Fighter Group, highlighted the significance of this achievement: “This milestone enhances Romania’s air defence capabilities and mission readiness with our 21st-century Security training solutions. We appreciate Romania’s trust in us and are committed to supporting their pioneering efforts, including hosting the first European F-16 Training Center, which underscores their strategic importance within NATO and European defence.”

With new training classes commencing in July and the next session scheduled for September, the centre is poised to maintain readiness and effectiveness for Romanian and allied F-16 operators. The initiative also benefits from collaborations with subcontractors such as Daedalus Aviation Group, Draken International, GFD, ILIAS Solutions, and BGI, LLC.

Romania’s military modernisation efforts present opportunities for defence companies. As Romania aligns its military with NATO standards and increases its defence budget—defence businesses can capitalise on the country’s increased spending.

Lockheed Martin’s partnership with Romania spans over 26 years and encompasses a range of defence and technology initiatives. This includes support for Black Hawk helicopters and HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and AI research with the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca. Romania’s commitment to defence is further evidenced by its role in hosting the first EFTC and its introduction of the Aegis Ashore missile defence system and the PAC-3 MSE missile system.