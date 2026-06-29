The agreements involving France and Finland are intended to support the development of Ukraine’s defence technologies. Credit: Ukraine MoD.

The European Union (EU) and Ukraine have announced €343m ($391m) in new programmes to advance dual-use technologies and the defence industry.

The agreements, reached with the involvement of the Ukraine Ministry of Defence (MoD), the European Commission, and the French and Finnish governments, were signed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Gdańsk.

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According to the MoD, these programmes are intended to expand production in areas such as uncrewed aerial and ground vehicles, counter-drone systems, aviation, advanced navigation, and communications.

The newly introduced financial instruments are expected to mobilise more than €700m in total investment for these strategic sectors.

Ukraine for European Integration Defence Deputy Minister Sergiy Boyev said: “The new agreements open up additional opportunities to scale Ukrainian dual-use technologies and defence production.

“This is another step towards the deeper integration of Ukrainian companies into the European industrial and technological base.”

The funding forms part of Pillar II of the Ukraine Facility and will operate within the Ukraine Investment Framework.

This framework, which has an overall budget of €9.5bn, is structured to attract both public and private finance, including €7.8bn in guarantees and €1.7bn in blended finance grants.

Since autumn 2025, dual-use and other strategic technologies have been among the main priorities under the framework.

An additional development at the conference included a memorandum of understanding between Poland’s Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego and Ukrainian unmanned systems manufacturer Skyfall.

The agreement focuses on expanding Skyfall’s production capabilities.

Financing from the Ukraine Facility is intended to help Skyfall address increased demand and to integrate more closely with Europe’s technological sector.

Earlier cooperation between the European Commission and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine led to a financing initiative totalling €161m for investments in innovative and disruptive technologies.

In a related move, Ukraine’s parliament recently ratified a Memorandum of Understanding and Agreement on a €90bn Ukraine Support Loan from the EU, with €60bn of the funds allocated for defence purposes.