Emergent to provide Oracle tech solutions for USAF mission-critical systems

The Oracle ESLA II will provide solutions to the USAF for more than 300 mission critical systems. Credit: US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Morigeau.

The US Department of Air Force (DAF) has awarded a firm-fixed-price delivery order to Emergent for the Oracle Enterprise Software License Agreement II (ESLA II).

The five-year agreement will see the company provide Oracle technology solutions for more than 300 mission critical systems.

ESLA II contains an unlimited licence agreement for as many as 15 Oracle technology products, along with Java SE, which was previously under a separate agreement.

The agreement provides an agency catalogue and advanced customer services.

Related

Besides, Oracle ESLA II will consolidate the US Air Force’s core technology maintenance stream.

Federal sales senior vice-president Nelle Doyle said: “Emergent is honoured to work with the US Department of the Air Force to provide Oracle technology solutions in support of more than 300 mission-critical systems.

“This agreement supports the Air Force and its airmen in their mission to defend our country.”

The performance period of the contract will continue with options through 27 February 2027. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $420m.

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center’s Business and Enterprise Systems (BES) in Maxwell is the contracting activity.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

According to the BES team, the Oracle ESLA II will provide benefits and value to the US Air Force with a combination of more than 600 Oracle contracts.

The Oracle ESLA II will accommodate the US Air Force’s Oracle software in a collaborative environment and will also allow improvement in licence management.

Furthermore, Emergent parent company Mythics is providing Oracle products and services support to the USAF from 2017.