Embraer, Brazilian multinational aerospace, has awarded a contract to Rheinmetall to deliver flight simulators for the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s C-390 transport aircraft.
The Germany-based technology group will supply a Full Flight and Mission Simulator (FFMS) and a Cargo Handling Station Trainer (CHST).
Commencement of production is expected to be immediate, with the delivery anticipated by the end of 2026.
The contract, valued in the double-digit million Euro range, was secured in the first quarter of 2025.
Rheinmetall’s C-390 simulators are used in training both aircraft crews and ground personnel for the Embraer C-390 transport aircraft, which spans a length of 35.2 metres.
The FFMS adheres to the Level D standard, meeting all international qualification requirements.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
It is designed to train crews in both standard and emergency situations, facilitate the practice of military operations, and simulate more than 350 malfunctions.
Additionally, it is noted for its ease of maintenance and high user comfort.
The Dutch version will be the first to incorporate a new image generator.
The CHST is engineered to deliver extensive training on cargo handling processes for flight crews, loadmasters, and other relevant personnel.
It employs new visual display technology to render both interior views of the cargo compartment and exterior views of the entire aircraft.
For Rheinmetall, this FFMS is the third global order and the second within Europe, following prior acquisitions by Embraer and the Portuguese Air Force.
The Embraer C-390 transport aircraft, which completed its inaugural flight in 2015, is currently operational and is being introduced in several countries.
These countries including Brazil, Hungary, Austria, Portugal, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and South Korea.
With an increasing C-390 customer base in Europe, Embraer and Rheinmetall are planning the establishment of a C-390 training centre in Europe to enhance training support for both present and prospective C-390 operators.
Last year, Embraer completed the delivery of the seventh C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), with the handover taking place at Galeão Air Force Base in Rio de Janeiro.
This aircraft joins the fleet of the First Squadron of the First Transport Group (1º/1º GT).
Currently, a C-390 training centre is operational in São Paulo, Brazil, equipped with an FFMS and a CHST, where Brazilian, Portuguese, and Hungarian C-390 crews receive their training.