The Embraer C-390 transport aircraft is currently operational in Brazil, Portugal, and more. Credit: Diego Queiroz/Shutterstock.

Embraer, Brazilian multinational aerospace, has awarded a contract to Rheinmetall to deliver flight simulators for the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s C-390 transport aircraft.

The Germany-based technology group will supply a Full Flight and Mission Simulator (FFMS) and a Cargo Handling Station Trainer (CHST).

Commencement of production is expected to be immediate, with the delivery anticipated by the end of 2026.

The contract, valued in the double-digit million Euro range, was secured in the first quarter of 2025.

Rheinmetall’s C-390 simulators are used in training both aircraft crews and ground personnel for the Embraer C-390 transport aircraft, which spans a length of 35.2 metres.

The FFMS adheres to the Level D standard, meeting all international qualification requirements.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

It is designed to train crews in both standard and emergency situations, facilitate the practice of military operations, and simulate more than 350 malfunctions.

Additionally, it is noted for its ease of maintenance and high user comfort.

The Dutch version will be the first to incorporate a new image generator.

The CHST is engineered to deliver extensive training on cargo handling processes for flight crews, loadmasters, and other relevant personnel.

It employs new visual display technology to render both interior views of the cargo compartment and exterior views of the entire aircraft.

For Rheinmetall, this FFMS is the third global order and the second within Europe, following prior acquisitions by Embraer and the Portuguese Air Force.

The Embraer C-390 transport aircraft, which completed its inaugural flight in 2015, is currently operational and is being introduced in several countries.

These countries including Brazil, Hungary, Austria, Portugal, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and South Korea.

With an increasing C-390 customer base in Europe, Embraer and Rheinmetall are planning the establishment of a C-390 training centre in Europe to enhance training support for both present and prospective C-390 operators.

Last year, Embraer completed the delivery of the seventh C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), with the handover taking place at Galeão Air Force Base in Rio de Janeiro.

This aircraft joins the fleet of the First Squadron of the First Transport Group (1º/1º GT).

Currently, a C-390 training centre is operational in São Paulo, Brazil, equipped with an FFMS and a CHST, where Brazilian, Portuguese, and Hungarian C-390 crews receive their training.