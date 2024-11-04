Embraer has agreed to work in partnership with Rheinmetall and ETI to deliver new training devices for the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s (RNAF) C-390 Millennium aircraft.
The training solutions to be provide to the service include a full flight simulator (FFS), a cargo handling station trainer (CHST) and a computer based trainer (CBT).
Full operational capability for these systems is expected by the end of 2026.
Embraer Services & Support president and CEO Carlos Naufel said: “The new training devices offered to the Royal Netherlands Air Force are a significant milestone on our long-term relationship.
“Working in partnership with Rheinmetall and ETI, Embraer is focused on providing the best-in-class training solutions required by our customers.”
The Level-D qualifiable flight simulator for the C-390 Millennium will facilitate training under both normal and emergency conditions, encompassing more than 350 potential malfunctions.
This FFS is designed for ease of maintenance and comfort.
CHST, which will be created in collaboration with Rheinmetall, will provide training on loadmaster function procedures, using visual representation technology to simulate the aircraft’s cargo hold and exterior.
Furthermore, CBT will be developed along with ETI. It will offer theoretical instruction for pilots, loadmasters, additional crew members, and maintenance personnel.
This system is compatible with SCORM technology.
The C-390 Millennium features a maximum payload of 26 tonnes (t) and a top speed of 470 knots.
Its large cargo hold, rear ramp, and landing gear are designed for demanding missions, including operations from unpaved runways.
The aircraft is capable of performing a wide array of military and civilian missions, from transport and peacekeeping operations to medical evacuation and disaster management.
The global fleet of C-390s has logged more than 15,000 flight hours, with a 93% mission capability rate and mission completion rates exceeding 99%.
Rheinmetall Aviation Systems Sales head Stefan Klaes said: “The C-390 training devices will enable the Royal Netherlands Air Force to prepare and train their missions in a most realistic environment.”
The C-390 has been selected by multiple countries, including Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, and South Korea.
In October 2024, Embraer handed over the seventh C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).