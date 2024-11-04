The C-390 Millennium features a maximum payload of 26t and a top speed of 470 knots. Credit: Andrey Vyrodov/Shutterstock.

Embraer has agreed to work in partnership with Rheinmetall and ETI to deliver new training devices for the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s (RNAF) C-390 Millennium aircraft.

The training solutions to be provide to the service include a full flight simulator (FFS), a cargo handling station trainer (CHST) and a computer based trainer (CBT).

Full operational capability for these systems is expected by the end of 2026.

Embraer Services & Support president and CEO Carlos Naufel said: “The new training devices offered to the Royal Netherlands Air Force are a significant milestone on our long-term relationship.

“Working in partnership with Rheinmetall and ETI, Embraer is focused on providing the best-in-class training solutions required by our customers.”

The Level-D qualifiable flight simulator for the C-390 Millennium will facilitate training under both normal and emergency conditions, encompassing more than 350 potential malfunctions.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

This FFS is designed for ease of maintenance and comfort.

CHST, which will be created in collaboration with Rheinmetall, will provide training on loadmaster function procedures, using visual representation technology to simulate the aircraft’s cargo hold and exterior.

Furthermore, CBT will be developed along with ETI. It will offer theoretical instruction for pilots, loadmasters, additional crew members, and maintenance personnel.

This system is compatible with SCORM technology.

The C-390 Millennium features a maximum payload of 26 tonnes (t) and a top speed of 470 knots.

Its large cargo hold, rear ramp, and landing gear are designed for demanding missions, including operations from unpaved runways.

The aircraft is capable of performing a wide array of military and civilian missions, from transport and peacekeeping operations to medical evacuation and disaster management.

The global fleet of C-390s has logged more than 15,000 flight hours, with a 93% mission capability rate and mission completion rates exceeding 99%.

Rheinmetall Aviation Systems Sales head Stefan Klaes said: “The C-390 training devices will enable the Royal Netherlands Air Force to prepare and train their missions in a most realistic environment.”

The C-390 has been selected by multiple countries, including Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, and South Korea.

In October 2024, Embraer handed over the seventh C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).