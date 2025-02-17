The KC-390 variant is equipped for air-to-air refuelling. Credit: Embraer.

Embraer has initiated the structural assembly of Austria’s inaugural C-390 Millennium multimission aircraft at its Gavião Peixoto facility in Brazil.

This next-generation model is set to enhance the performance of the Austrian Air Force’s aviation operations.

The start of production follows after Austria placed an order for four C-390s in July 2024 as part of the project ‘Replacement of Tactical Airlift Capacity’.

The order was a joint purchase along with the Dutch Ministry of Defence. The Royal Netherlands Air Force will procure five aircraft.

The C-390 Millennium, which was showcased by the company at Aero India 2025, has a top speed of 470 knots and a maximum payload capacity of 26 tonnes (t).

The aircraft’s design features engines, a spacious cargo hold with a rear ramp, and landing gear suitable for challenging operations, including landings on unpaved runways.

It can undertake diverse roles, ranging from cargo and personnel transport to peacekeeping, humanitarian aid, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, air-to-air refuelling, and disaster response.

Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said: “We’re thrilled to start production of first aircraft for Austria and we look forward to delivering the first aircraft to the Austrian Air Force soon.

“The C-390 is setting new standards as a medium airlift, truly multimission aircraft. It offers an unbeatable combination of the latest technology, reliability, and low operational costs, with unmatched performance.”

The KC-390 variant, equipped for air-to-air refuelling, can function both as a tanker and receiver, even refuelling from another KC-390 using underwing pods.

It entered service with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019, followed by the Portuguese Air Force in 2023 and the Hungarian Air Force in 2024.

The operational fleet has logged more than 16,300 flight hours, with a 93% mission capability rate and mission completion rates surpassing 99%, highlighting its outstanding efficiency.

The C-390 Millennium has garnered international interest, with the Netherlands selecting it in 2022, and Austria, the Czech Republic, and the Republic of Korea following suit in 2023.

In 2024, Sweden, Slovakia, and an undisclosed client also expressed their preference for the C-390, expanding its global footprint.

Earlier this month, Embraer secured a deal with Rheinmetall for the provision of flight simulators to train Royal Netherlands Air Force personnel on the C-390.