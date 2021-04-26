Embraer and Brazilian Air Force to partner on UAS development study

Embraer AT-26 Xavante, withdrawn from service in 2010. Credit: Renato Spilimbergo Carvalho / Wikipedia.

Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) development study.

The partnership will focus on assessing the capabilities required to design a UAS that meets FAB’s mission needs.

It also prioritises operational and logistical elements associated with the development of a superior class UAS of multiple capacities.

Brazilian Air Force commander, lieutenant-brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior said: “In modern war, it is essential to use unmanned aerial platforms, operating alone or in conjunction with conventional aircraft. Such technology makes it possible to reduce costs and risks without losing effectiveness in fulfilling the missions assigned to the Brazilian Air Force.”

The development of an unmanned aerial aircraft system using Brazilian technology will enable the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and its strategic companies to progress its development and expertise.



Embraer Defense and Security CEO Jackson Schneider said: “This study is of fundamental importance for the maintenance and expansion of Embraer’s competencies in the development of aerial defence systems with high technological content and great integration complexity.

“It is also an opportunity for the continuous development of new technologies and products for the FAB and the Ministry of Defense, aimed at expanding the operational capacity and guaranteeing national sovereignty.

“A major challenge for this aerial system will certainly be its integration and joint operation with other systems and aircraft, manned or unmanned.”

In January 2019, the Brazilian Army contracted Saab to supply the latest version of the Robotsystem (RBS) 70 NG man-portable air defence system.