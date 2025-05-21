IAF helicopters will be equipped with advance technologies. Credit: Daverse/Shutterstock.

Elbit Systems has secured a contract, worth $55m (NIS195m), to deliver advanced protection systems for the Israeli Air Force’s (IAF) Black Hawk and Apache combat helicopters.

The contract has been awarded by the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), via its Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and in partnership with the IAF.

IMOD R&D Department DDR&D head brigade general Yehuda Elmakayes said: “We are advancing cutting-edge technologies for aerial platform protection, focusing on DIRCM systems for the IAF helicopter fleet.

“This programme builds on years of substantial investment in this critical domain and represents a significant technological breakthrough that addresses current and emerging threats. The DDR&D remains committed to further developing these capabilities alongside our partners in the IAF and industry to ensure IDF forces maintain operational freedom across all theatres.”

As part of the project, IAF helicopters will be integrated with advance technologies for increased protection in complex combat scenarios.

The new technologies include systems for identifying, disrupting, and neutralising threats and systems for deflecting guided missiles.

The contract is expected to span five years.

Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW Division general manager Oren Sabag said: “Our track record of successful implementations worldwide demonstrates these systems’ maturity and battlefield effectiveness.

“This contract further strengthens our strategic partnership with the Ministry of Defense and the IDF. It reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering technology that provides the highest level of protection for aircrews operating in hostile environments.”

In March 2025, the IAF has announced the arrival of three new Lockheed Martin-developed F-35 fighter jets.

Intended to join the 116th squadron at the Nevatim air base in southern Israel, the F-35 fighter jets are equipped with the Electro-Optical Targeting System, offering precision targeting for both air-to-air and air-to-surface engagements.

In 2024, the IMOD signed an agreement with the US government to acquire a third squadron of F-35I Adir aircraft for Israel forces.