Germany’s Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion is a heavy lift helicopter receiving electronic warfare systems from Elbit Systems. Source: De Visu/Shutterstock

Elbit Systems has been awarded a new contract by Airbus Helicopters to deliver Airborne Electronic Warfare self-protection systems for the German Air Force’s CH‑53 GS/GE transport helicopters.

The contract includes the provision of digital radar warning receivers (RWR), EW controllers (EWC), and countermeasure dispensing systems (CMDS), enhancing the helicopters’ operational effectiveness and mission success. It is part of the platform upgrade program led by Airbus Helicopters and was awarded by the Federal Office for Bundeswehr equipment, information technology and in-service support.

The digital RWR and EWC are designed to detect and accurately locate a range of threats, even in dense electronic warfare environments, providing reliable and timely warning signals for adequate protection.

These systems offer complete and independent threat programmability, allowing updates of emitter libraries and flight data recording for pilot debriefing and training. When integrated with the CMDS, the system will enhance the German Air Force’s operational capabilities.

According to GlobalData’s “The Global Electronic Warfare Market 2020-2030” report, Elbit Systems Ltd is the fourth highest estimated revenue earner over 2020–2030 and is expected to generate revenues of US$186m.

Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR and EW expressed his pride in collaborating with Airbus Helicopters: “We are proud to cooperate with Airbus Helicopters and appreciate the trust that the German Air Force places in our leading technologies that will continue to provide enhanced survivability and to increase mission effectiveness”.

Elbit Systems is an international defence electronics company engaged in a wide range of programs worldwide, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Avionics Market 2018-2028” report.

This isn’t the first time a German company has worked with an Israeli company on EW systems for the German Air Force. Hensoldt and Rafael teamed up to provide EW/EA capabilities. This involved the integration of the Sky Shield EW pod with Hensoldt’s EA technology Kalaetron Attack.

Elbit System’s export partners are far-reaching worldwide, with recent procurements of their EW systems hitting the Asian-Pacific market and the Middle Eastern market. In a $53m contract, Elbit Systems Emirates supplied direct infrared countermeasures and airborne electronic warfare systems for UAE Air Force.