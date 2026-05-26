Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis. Credit: Elbit Systems via LinkedIn.

Elbit Systems has secured an approximately $1.4bn contract from an undisclosed European customer to support military modernisation programmes.

The contract, set to be carried out over five years, covers a range of activities designed to improve manoeuvrability and survivability across the battle domain.

Elbit Systems will deliver a number of solutions including uncrewed autonomous systems, advanced networked land electronic warfare systems, and precision-guided munitions for artillery and air-to-ground applications.

In addition, the company will supply electro-optical designating and reconnaissance technology.

These components will be networked using software-defined radios (SDR), Elbit Systems said in a statement released on 26 May 2026.

The announcement of this contract comes as Elbit Systems reported its consolidated results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

As of 31 March 2026, the company recorded an order backlog of $30.2bn, driven primarily by orders from Israel and Asia, with 71% of the current backlog comprising orders outside Israel.

Elbit Systems reported that about 49% of the order backlog is scheduled for delivery in the remainder of 2026 and 2027.

During the quarter, the company’s total revenues grew 15.5% year over year to $2.19bn.

In the first quarter of 2026, revenue increased across all segments, with Aerospace up 2%, C4I and Cyber up 17%, ISTAR and electronic warfare up 17% and Land up 27%.

Net income attributable to shareholders in the first quarter of 2026 reached $160.8m, which translates to diluted earnings per share of $3.34.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said: “We began 2026 with a strong quarter across all key metrics, including double‑digit growth in revenue and profitability, with Non‑GAAP operating margins surpassing the 10% mark.

“Free Cash Flow generation remained very strong during the quarter, with backlog reaching a record level, exceeding $30bn for the first time.”