In June 2008, Elbit Systems delivered a compatible F-16I simulator system. Credit: IDF spokesperson/Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems has been awarded an $80m (NIS289m) contract by the Israel Ministry of Defence (IMOD) to develop and implement an advanced Airborne Self-Protection Suite for the Israeli Air Force’s F-16I aircraft fleet.

This initiative is aimed at increasing the survivability of the F-16I jets, allowing them to operate securely in hostile territories.

The suite will incorporate an electronic warfare (EW) solution alongside an Electro-Optical (EO) Passive Missile Warning and Launch Detection System, known as PAWS, to provide protection against a variety of threats, ensuring the safety of both the aircrew and the aircraft.

Previously, in June 2008, Elbit Systems delivered a compatible F-16I simulator system that aligns with the aircraft’s avionics and cockpit.

Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW general manager Oren Sabag said: “We are honoured to be once again selected by the Israel Ministry of Defence and the Israeli Air Force to equip the F-16I fleet with our most cutting-edge self-protection suite.

“In today’s global landscape, safeguarding aerial platforms is crucial. Elbit Systems has cemented its position as a global leader in airborne platform protection, delivering an extensive portfolio of advanced solutions installed onboard various aerial platforms.”

The latest announcement comes after the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) within IMOD concluded contracts worth approximately $40m with Elbit Systems last year.

These contracts are for the supply of drones and autonomous systems that aim to augment the operational capabilities of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in various combat scenarios.

The F-16I Soufa represents an enhanced version of the F-16D models within the 50 and 52 series, designed specifically for both aerial combat and ground strike missions.

The Israeli Air Force has opted for the two-seater configuration exclusively for this model. An initial procurement of 50 units was made by Israel in 2001, followed by the signing of an agreement in September 2001 that provided an option to acquire up to an additional 52 aircraft.

This version boasts a sophisticated suite of avionics, featuring a high-performance general avionics computer, processors for colour displays, and various interfaces, all developed by Elbit Systems.