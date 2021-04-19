Elbit wins $1.65bn contract for Greek Air Force’s flight training centre

Israel’s Elbit Systems has won a contract for the International Flight Training Center of the Hellenic (Greek) Air Force.

The deal amounts to nearly $1.65bn (approximately €1.375bn) and will include price indexation.

The contract follows the announcement by the company about its selection for the programme in January.

It is part of an agreement between the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMoD) and the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense.

The award was subject to the signing and completion of commercial negotiations with Greece’s defence ministry.

Work under the contract includes the delivery of ten M-346 training aircraft (Lavi), maintenance of T-6 aircraft, training aids, and lifetime logistical support.

Furthermore, Elbit will provide the latest advanced Embedded Virtual Avionics (EVA) on board the training aircraft and deliver networked flight simulators and an array of Ground-Based Training Stations (GBTS).

The company will also deliver command and control systems ‘to enable efficient management of the flight training operation’.

The IMoD and Elbit Systems will establish and operate the Flight Training Center for nearly 20 years.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said: “We are honoured to have been awarded this contract to provide such an important capability to the Hellenic Air Force.

“This contract award attests to the leading position we hold in the area of pilot’s training solutions, providing tested know-how and proven technologies that improve operational readiness while reducing costs.”

Recently, Elbit was contracted to equip the ninth Nato-owned Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft with J-MUSIC Direct Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) system.