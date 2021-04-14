Elbit to supply J-MUSIC DIRCM self-protection system for 9th MRTT

Pilots from Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport Fleet checking out the Elbit Systems J-MUSIC DIRCM turret. Credit NSPA.

Elbit Systems has been contracted to equip the ninth Nato-owned Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft with J-MUSIC Direct Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) system.

The MRTT is the final aircraft in the fleet, which is operated by the Multinational Multirole Tanker Transport Unit.

The MMF programme was initiated by the European Defence Agency (EDA) in 2012.

On behalf of Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) manages the MMF acquisition phase.

The aircraft are managed by the NSPA with the support of the OCCAR on the acquisition phase until the end of next year.

Elbit will fit the tankers with J-MUSIC DIRCM systems and its Passive Airborne Warning System (PAWS) infrared missile detection and warning system.

J-MUSIC system features an open architecture design and includes a laser generator and laser turret, aimed at ‘delivering high-performance defence’ against IR missile threats.

The A330 MRTT combines the advanced technology of a new generation tanker with the operational experience during its service.

Elbit Systems’ DIRCM systems family are in use on over 25 aircraft types, including Boeing’s B747, B737, B757, B767, B777, Airbus’ A320, A330, A340, A400, Lockheed Martin’s C130J, Alenia’s C27J, Leonardo CSAR AW101, Embraer’s KC-390, and Gulfstream 650.

In September, Airbus received an order for the ninth aircraft from the NSPA.

Last June, Airbus delivered the first Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft to the Nato Multinational MRTT Fleet in Spain.