Edge Group and Spain’s Indra Sistemas announced on 4 March, 2024, the establishment of a new joint venture (JV) based in Abu Dhabi.
The partnership, signed by EDGE’s Managing Director & CEO, Hamad Al Marar, and Indra’s CEO, Jose Vicente de los Mozos, in Madrid, focuses on developing and manufacturing next-generation radar systems.
The collaboration is expected to enhance the companies’ capabilities in delivering advanced radar systems for air, land, and sea applications.
The partnership intends to leverage the Edge’s commercial position and Indra’s technological capabilities to for research and design and expand market presence purposes, particularly in untapped non-Nato areas outside the European Union.
It also aims to contribute to the technological advancement and economic growth of both the UAE and Spain, by building a skilled team in the UAE, leveraging local and global talent in sales and engineering roles.
The joint venture will focus on the development of new technologies and global market expansion, transferring technology and shifting some of Indra’s engineering, commercial, and manufacturing capabilities to the new entity.
Indra’s involvement is projected to fast-track the technological and commercial progression of its radar business to meet its strategic plan objectives for growth in international markets.
Officials from both companies expressed optimism about the joint venture’s potential to become a leading force in the radar technology sector.
H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, chairman of Edge Group, said: “Our new joint venture with Indra, as a global market leader in the field of advanced radar technologies, will enable us to combine the strengths of both companies to create an entity which will become a major industry-player in this sector. ”
Marc Murtra, chairman of Indra, said: “This agreement between the two companies can create one of the world’s leading players in the field of radar technology and is a step forward in Indra’s international expansion strategy.
“With strategic initiatives such as this, we are making decisive steps in key vectors of our Strategic vision 2024-2026: technological leadership, international growth and partnerships building,” continued Murtra.