The MQ-9 system comprises four aircraft and four ground stations. Credit: The Dutch Ministry of Defence.

The Netherlands has announced the extension of its MQ-9 Reaper drone mission from Romania until 31 March 2026, reinforcing its surveillance and defence operations on Nato’s eastern border.

The current deployment includes two unarmed MQ-9 Reapers used for intelligence gathering.

The extended mission of the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft and Air Force personnel will support Air Shielding operations in Romania, aimed at monitoring the border of the Nato treaty area.

In a letter to the House of Representatives, Minister Ruben Brekelmans said a third aircraft will be brought to the Netherlands, increasing capacity for national operations.

A typical General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ MQ-9 system comprises aircraft, sensors, ground stations, and necessary communication equipment.

Measuring 11 metres (m) in length, 3.9m in height with a wingspan of 20m, the remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) contributes to a situational awareness by collecting data and information from the air.

It has direct data link for take-off and landing which ensures a seamless connection between the aircraft and ground control through a ground data terminal (GDT) antenna.

The direct link range is limited by the GDT’s location, while the satellite connection allows for global operation.

The Netherlands collaborates with Nato to identify intelligence requirements and retains control over the selection of intelligence needs to be addressed and the subsequent processing of the collected information.

Approximately 120 personnel are involved in the mission, with around 35 soldiers stationed at Campia Turzii Air Base in Romania to maintain and guard the aircraft.

The majority of the detachment operates from Leeuwarden Air Base in the Netherlands, handling mission planning, piloting the MQ-9 remotely, and analysing intelligence products.

In March 2024, the Royal Netherlands Air Force unveiled an upgrade plan for its MQ-9A RPAS fleet.

The 2023 expansion plan aimed to double the fleet from four to eight MQ-9A Reapers.