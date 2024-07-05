The Netherlands has finalised preparations for delivering 24 F-16 fighter jets to support Ukraine.
The first aircraft is expected to be handed over soon, signalling a commitment to aiding Ukraine’s defence capabilities.
The Dutch Ministry of Defense, in coordination with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, confirmed the imminent delivery in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the States General. The announcement follows previous updates to the House on December 22, 2023, and February 5, 2024.
Defence Minister K.H. Ollongren emphasised the importance of operational security, stating that no further details about the delivery will be made public now. However, she assured the House would receive confidential updates on the operation’s progress.
Amid Russia’s intensified summer offensive in Ukraine, Dutch plans to deliver 24 F-16 fighter jets have become a focal point of conflict, with reports indicating Russian airstrikes targeting Ukrainian airfields where these jets are expected to arrive soon from the Netherlands. The city of Starokostiantyniv, home to a crucial Ukrainian air base, has already faced bombardment.
The required permit to export military equipment has been issued, allowing the transfer of the F-16s to Ukraine.
The provision of these fighter jets is expected to enhance Ukraine’s air defence and boost its military capabilities.
In the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Dutch remain dedicated to members of international institutions such as NATO and the EU. They have also shown consistent support for the people of Ukraine, as highlighted by GlobalData’s “The Netherlands Defense Market 2024-2029” report.
The Netherlands’ stance in delivering these F-16s highlights the role that European nations continue to play in addressing Ukraine’s security challenges.
As the first aircraft prepares for its journey to Ukraine, it marks a new chapter in the Netherlands’ support for Ukraine, reaffirming its dedication to aiding a nation in need during a crisis.