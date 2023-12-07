The shared potential material failure arising from the CV-22 Osprey mishap has prompted two major US military commands to take coordinated actions, reflecting escalated safety concerns. Source: Rob Atherton/Shutterstock

In an unprecedented move, the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) and Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) have taken decisive actions following a CV-22 Osprey mishap near Yakushima, Japan.

AFSOC’s operational standdown has prompted NAVAIR to ground all V-22 Osprey variants, raising concerns about the shared potential material failure.

The aftermath of the CV-22 Osprey mishap on 29 November, 2023, near Yakushima, Japan, has triggered a coordinated response from two major US military commands, raising questions about the safety of these aircraft.

Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, AFSOC Commander, initiated an operational standdown on 6 December, 2023, citing the need to mitigate risk and thoroughly investigate the potential material failure.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Responding to AFSOC’s precautionary measure, NAVAIR has issued a grounding bulletin for all V-22 Osprey variants on the same day. While preliminary investigations point to a potential material failure as the cause, the underlying factors have yet to be identified.

The joint decision to ground the fleet highlights the seriousness of the situation and a commitment to ensuring the safety of service members.

The US NAVAIR had previously grounded a subset of V-22 Osprey aircraft due to a hard clutch engagement issue, according to a fleet bulletin effective from February 3, 2023. Based on recommendations from the V-22 Joint Programme Office, the decision aimed to address the increasing clutch problems and support ongoing engineering analysis.

Flight operations for the V-22 fleet were restricted until repair and replacement activities for the associated input quill assembly, an element of the proprotor gearbox, were completed.

The NAVAIR statement emphasizes additional risk mitigation controls being implemented as the mishap investigation unfolds. The Joint Program Office actively communicates and collaborates with all V-22 stakeholders and customers, including allied partners, reflecting a unified approach to addressing potential concerns.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey has surpassed 600,000 flight hours, reflecting its extensive usage in providing customer support for mission readiness, cargo transport, and personnel movement. Operated by the US Marine Corps, US Air Force, US Navy, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the V-22 fleet comprises over 400 aircraft.

Bell Boeing, the collaborative force behind the V-22, supports its readiness through global services, including maintenance, training, and parts supply.

The safety of pilots and air crews is paramount, according to both commands, emphasizing a shared commitment to transparency and proactive measures. As these parallel investigations progress, military personnel will be awaiting insights that will shape the future operations of these military aircraft.