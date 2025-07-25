A C-130 Hercules aircraft used by the USAF. Credit: Defence Equipment and Support/Crown copyright.

The DE&S Deca at the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Sealand site in North Wales has been established as a forward repair hub for the US Air Force (USAF) air system components in Europe.

The partnership, called the ‘Atlantic Eagle’ project, is expected to help USAF boost aircraft availability rates, save on time and improve operational capabilities in Europe.

This also highlights the role of UK apprentices in bolstering international defence collaborations.

Additionally, conducting local repairs for critical aviation components negates the need for expensive transatlantic shipping.

The collaboration stems from a memorandum of understanding signed between US Air Force Sustainment Centre (AFSC), Air Logistics Command commander US lieutenant general Hawkins and Director General Air vice admiral Rick Thompson in 2024.

The ‘Atlantic Eagle’ project encompasses two distinct components. ‘Pathway Atlantic’ focuses on the repair and refurbishment of parts for USAF aircraft.

The ‘Eagle’ component is dedicated to the development of test programme sets (TPS), which includes ensuring compatibility between systems used by the UK MoD and the USAF.

The collaboration has already yielded successful proof-of-concept repairs on Tactical Air Navigation (TACAN) System components and ARC164 radio transmitters.

UK MoD Defence Support Chief of Defence Logistics & Support, vice admiral Andy Kyte said: “Atlantic Eagle exemplifies the very best of our transatlantic defence partnerships, demonstrating how UK expertise and innovation can directly enhance allied operational capability. By establishing DE&S Deca as a forward repair hub for critical US Air Force components, we’re not only reducing costs and improving aircraft availability for our American allies, but we’re also showcasing the exceptional skills of our British workforce.

Under the project, aircraft components are initially received at RAF Mildenhall and then forwarded to the North Wales facility, where they undergo expert evaluation, repair, and refurbishment.

This process primarily supports C-130 Hercules and KC135 Stratotanker aircraft, allowing for local repairs instead of sending parts back to the US for servicing.

DE&S Deca acting chief executive Ian Doughty said: “The Atlantic project represents a significant shift in military logistics, proving that regional expertise can deliver world-class results while strengthening international defence relationships. By keeping repairs in Europe, the US Air Force maintains higher aircraft availability rates while reducing operational costs.”

As part of this project, DE&S Deca staff are working with US personnel in enhancing repair capabilities.

A delegation from the US Air Force Sustainment Centre visited DE&S Deca earlier this year for a technical observation that confirmed DE&S Deca’s status as a regional repair capability.

Looking ahead, DE&S Deca is collaborating with the AFSC to introduce the Global Enterprise Network for Universal Sustainment (GENUS) Forward Air Logistics Complex Operational Node (FALCON) in Europe.

GENUS FALCON will incorporate insights from Atlantic Eagle to streamline its launch and aims to solidify DE&S Deca as a regional hub for component repair in Europe for both the US and its Nato allies and defence partners.

