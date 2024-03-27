Denmark’s Minister of Defence, Troels Lund Poulsen, has sealed a deal with Argentina’s Minister of Defence, Luis Alfonso Petri, in Buenos Aires, paving the way for transferring 24 Danish F-16 fighter jets to Argentina.
The agreement, encapsulated in a letter of intent, reveals Denmark’s decision to revamp its military assets by replacing its ageing F-16 fleet with the F-35 jet.
While the sale marks a milestone in Denmark’s military modernisation efforts, it also signals Argentina’s ambition to bolster its air defence capabilities. Minister Troels Lund Poulsen highlighted the collaborative effort in negotiating the deal, particularly with the United States, which has given its nod of approval for the sale of the US-manufactured aircraft.
Denmark acquired 43 F-16A/B multirole aircraft between 1980 and 1997, according to GlobalData’s “Denmark Defense Market 2023-2028” report.
“Danish defence is in the process of replacing its F-16 fleet with new F-35 jets. Denmark is donating 19 F-16 jets to Ukraine, and the government has decided to sell 24 Danish F-16 jets to Argentina. I am therefore very pleased that my Argentine colleague and I today in Buenos Aires have signed a letter of intent on the possible sale.”
See Also:
As per GlobalData’s intelligence on the Argentinian defence market, this addition follows Argentina’s agreement with China to supply 20 FC-1/JF-17 combat aircraft.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The agreement shows the fluid nature of international defence partnerships and reflects Denmark’s proactive approach to modernising its military while facilitating strategic alliances with like-minded nations.
In a collaborative effort led by Denmark and allied nations, Ukraine’s air force received F-16 training to equip Ukraine with a modern air force to counter Russian aggression.