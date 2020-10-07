Denim Group secures AFWERX SBIR Phase II contract

Application security firm Denim Group has received a contract to expedite the delivery of mission-critical software to the US Air Force (USAF) operators.

The Phase II Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract was awarded by AFWERX, a USAF programme that seeks to encourage innovation within the service.

As agreed, Denim Group will work to speed up USAF’s approval to operate process (ATO) to facilitate the delivery of mission-critical software to the operators.

The move follows the Phase I contract issued in January. It indicates the potentiality of Denim Group’s flagship ThreadFix platform to advance the software development lifecycle and support accreditation processes.

Denim Group principal and former airforce cyber officer John Dickson said: “The award of a Phase II contract by the Department of Defense and the airforce demonstrates how important software assurance and operational approvals are to our defence mission.



“Through the use and implementation of ThreadFix within their DevSecOps pipelines, we are able to assist with the building and deployment of better software more rapidly, to quickly achieve authority To operate and get new capabilities in warfighters’ hands.”

ThreadFix helps in identifying defence mission priorities to accelerate the development of operational code.

According to the company, defence and intelligence organisations have used ThreadFix for nearly four years to automate capability development.

The platform was also used to create and update applications.

