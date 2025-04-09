By 2026, the centre is expected to generate employment for approximately 100 individuals. Credit: UAS Denmark Test Center.

The Danish Defence has announced the establishment of a new drone centre at HCA Airport in Odense, Demark, which will serve as a training facility.

By 2026, the centre is expected to generate employment for approximately 100 individuals and is part of the Danish Defence’s extensive scale-up, which involves a billion-dollar investment.

It will propel advancements in the drone sector through the accumulation of experience and partnerships with industry and research bodies.

The project represents a financial commitment, with an estimated €100m to be invested over the next ten years.

HCA Airport already features the UAS Denmark Test Center.

Odense mayor Peter Rahbæk Juel said: “The drone-ecosystem in and around Hans Christian Airport stands stronger than ever. And with a new national drone centre for the Danish Defence on the horizon, the cluster is about to take a massive leap forward. It is a testament to the unique environment that has been created for testing and developing drones and anti-drone measures. With strong synergies between cutting edge research from University of Southern Denmark, innovative companies and now a massive investment and presence from the Danish Defence, Hans Christian Andersen is rapidly becoming a European drone-hotspot.”

Since its inauguration in 2013, the UAS Denmark Test Center has expanded to include a range of amenities and a nearly 3,000km² beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flight zone that spans both land and sea, integrating with military airspace.

The business park adjacent to HCA Airport is currently undergoing expansion, with an additional 4ha being developed to support continued growth.

This expansion includes various drone and counter-drone enterprises, such as Quadsat and Thunderstrike.

UAS Denmark Test Center head Michael Larsen said: “This is great news. Not just for our test centre, but also for the local drone ecosystem as a whole.

“We already have a strong collaboration with the Danish Defence, and we see the establishment of this new centre as the perfect opportunity to further strengthen the ties with the Danish Defence and its skilled people.”

In 2024, the UAS Denmark Test Center conducted more than 5,500 drone operations within its facilities, which feature multiple laboratories, photogrammetric testing, Arctic testing, and an expansive BVLOS flight area.

This development comes after Denmark’s plans to allocate approximately DKr14bn ($2.1bn) towards enhancing its military capabilities in the Arctic and North Atlantic regions.

This has been agreed upon by political parties, including the Greenlandic and Faroese Governments, under the 2024-2033 Danish Defence Agreement.