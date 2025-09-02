A Czech Air Force Jas 39 Gripen fighter jet in flight. Credit: Saab/FMV.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has finalised a contract extension with the Czech Republic to maintain the lease, operation, and support of Gripen C/D aircraft through 2035.

Since 2004, the Czech Republic has been leasing Gripen C/D aircraft from Sweden. The latest agreement marks the second extension.

From 2027 to 2035, the Czech Republic will decrease its fleet of leased aircraft from the current 14 Gripen C/Ds to 12, stated FMV.

The updated contract also includes provisions for modernising the aircraft fleet to ensure it remains effective against evolving threats.

The decision follows approval by the Czech Ministry of Defence in June this year, endorsing Sweden’s proposal for the lease extension of the Saab JAS-39 Gripen multirole combat aircraft.

FMV director general Mikael Granholm said: “We are pleased about the continued cooperation with the Czech Republic in the area of combat aircraft. In addition to contributing to Czech defence capabilities, the extension of the Gripen C/D agreement also contributes to strengthening Nato’s collective security.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“I look forward to continued good cooperation with the Czech Republic in the areas of combat aircraft and other defence equipment.”

The Gripen C/D model is operational with the air forces of Sweden, South Africa, Hungary, Thailand, and the Czech Republic.

The aircraft can be equipped with weaponry and equipment including air-to-air missiles for both short and long-range engagements, potent air-to-surface missiles, and precision-guided munitions from both the US and Europe.

It is capable of performing missions ranging from air-to-air combat, air-to-surface and reconnaissance.

According to Saab, more than 150 million people across five countries on three continents depend on the capabilities provided by the Gripen C, the single seat series of the aircraft.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up