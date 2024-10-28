Embraer Defense & Security has been awarded a contract by the Czech Republic Ministry of Defence (MoD) to deliver two C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft, a move set to modernise the Czech Air Force.
These NATO-compliant aircraft are expected to enhance the Air Force’s operational capabilities across a spectrum of missions, including troop transport, medical evacuation, and air-to-air refuelling.
Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Bosco Da Costa Junior said: “This order from the Czech Republic, a NATO member, is an invaluable mark of confidence for Embraer. It encourages us to implement the best technology to provide our customers with the operational capabilities needed to accomplish the most demanding missions.”
The contract, which makes the Czech Republic as the fourth NATO member to acquire the aircraft, aims to benefit the local aerospace industry by increasing its production share for the programme.
The deal also encompasses a training and support package, ensuring the seamless integration of the C-390 aircraft into the Czech fleet.
The aircraft has a maximum payload of 26 tonnes, a top speed of 470 knots, and advanced technology.
Its design features, such as engines, a cargo hold with a rear ramp, and durable landing gear, equip it to handle demanding missions, including operations from unpaved runways.
Czech Republic Defence Minister Jana Černochová said: “Past and present history clearly shows us that the military needs to be able to transport people and heavier cargo over longer distances. Evacuations from Afghanistan and Sudan are clear evidence of this.
“I am therefore very pleased that we have managed to acquire aircraft for our Air Force that are capable of performing these tasks.”
The global fleet of C-390 aircraft has amassed more than 15,000 flight hours, with a mission capability rate of 93% and mission completion rates surpassing 99%.
The C-390 Millennium has also been selected by NATO members the Netherlands, Hungary, and Portugal, as well as non-NATO countries Austria, Brazil, and South Korea.
Earlier this month, Embraer celebrated the delivery of the seventh C-390 Millennium aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force.
The delivery occurred at Galeão Air Force Base in Rio de Janeiro and is an addition to the First Squadron of the First Transport Group (1º/1º GT).