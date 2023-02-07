US Air Force Test Center headquarters at Edwards Air Force Base, California. Credit: US Air Force/commons.wikimedia.org.

Curtiss-Wright has secured a follow-on contract to provide its High-Speed Data Acquisition System (HSDAS) aerospace instrumentation technology for the US Air Force (USAF).

Awarded by the Air Force Test Center (AFTC), Edwards Air Force Base (AFB), California, the ten-year-long, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award is valued at $287m.

It has a five-year base period, which is valued at $123m, along with a five-year option period.

The latest award comes in continuation with Curtiss-Wright’s previous HSDAS delivery contract awarded in 2018.

The sole-source contract requires Curtiss-Wright to provide HSDAS aerospace instrumentation technology for supporting the AFTC’s flight test programmes.

This includes network, HSDA, recording, radio frequency, gateway and data analysis software, called Interactive Analysis and Display System (IADS), in addition to products and services for Flight Test Instrumentation (FTI).

The company will also provide a wide range of associated services for the HSDAS equipment such as technical, products, repair, enhancements, field, upgrades and technical support services.

The award will facilitate rapid procurement, integration, evaluation and analysis of changing capabilities for the USAF’s platforms.

Curtiss-Wright CEO and chairman Lynn Bamford said: “This is the largest award received by our Aerospace Instrumentation team and is a strong example of our long-standing relationships and continued support of critical US flight test centre objectives.”

Working as a total systems provider for FTI, Curtiss-Wright is responsible for delivering services that support gathering, collating, processing, recording, and transmitting, through RF links, as well as analysing and displaying the flight test data for the user.

This solution is used on F-22, F-35, B-52 and other programmes.

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions’ business Teletronics Technology (TTC) will work on this contract. The majority of work will be carried out at TTC’s Newtown facility in Pennsylvania, and the IADS facility in Palmdale, California.