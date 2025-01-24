Lockheed Martin has awarded a contract to Cubic to deliver P5 Internal Subsystems for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter (JSF) programme.
The F-35 P5 subsystem relays crucial time, space, and position information between ground stations and aircraft.
During F-35 combat training missions, Cubic’s subsystems offer encrypted, real-time data for enhanced scenario augmentation and threat replication.
This data is essential during post-mission debriefs to accurately assess effects and develop improved combat tactics, techniques, and procedures.
Under the contract, Cubic will deliver 100 P5 subsystems to support F-35 production aircraft.
The P5 system is designed to work seamlessly within a global training network, covering over 30 test and training ranges across 17 countries.
Integrating P5 source information into Cubic’s SPEAR framework, which stands for Simplified Planning Execution Analysis Reconstruction, facilitates rapid data comprehension, noted the company.
This enhancement in the common data model contributes to more effective combat operations by providing improved capabilities for data visualisation and analytical processing.
Cubic Defense advanced training solutions vice-president and general manager Paul Averna said: “Cubic’s P5 IS provides untethered Level II integration, allowing for real-time data sharing and accurate scenario assessments.
“P5 IS enables a new level of training integration between 4th and 5th generation aircraft, and protection of Tactics, Techniques and Procedures significantly enhancing operational readiness and effectiveness of F-35 pilots across the globe.”
In 2022, Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions marked a milestone by delivering the 1,000th P5 combat training system for the F-35.
The company was also contracted in the same year to deliver the P5 CTS System Security Update (SSU) for the USAF.