Cubic to provide P5CTS System Security Update for USAF

Cubic's P5 SSU delivers interoperable training to Combat Air Force. Credit: Business Wire/Cubic Corporation.

Cubic Defense Applications division Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract from the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the contract, the company will provide the P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) System Security Update (SSU) for the USAF.

The P5CTS SSU is a flight-proven, low-risk solution that features a Type 1 multilevel encryptor certified by the National Security Agency (NSA).

This solution enables or restricts the access and information transfer between various security domains on the P5CTS, without making changes to the existing training Concept of Operations (CONOPS).

Related

The P5 SSU will allow the fourth-generation aircraft to undertake training securely with 600 fielded fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft equipped with encrypted P5 systems.

The P5 system protects the aircraft’s Techniques, Tactics and Procedures (TTPs) from the enemy exploitation.

CMPS president Mike Knowles said: “Cubic’s current P5CTS/TCTS allows aircrew to train anywhere, anytime and capture live training truth data for post-mission analysis and debriefing.

“Cubic is honoured to be selected as the prime contractor for P5 SSU.

“We look forward to delivering this critical air combat training upgrade to our warfighters.”

Cubic’s existing P4CTS is the Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) system, which is in use in 20 countries.

The company will deliver the P5 SSU in the coming 18 to 24 months.

Once delivered, the system will provide encryption for a certain portion of the USAF’s P5 infrastructure, along with field-modified upgrades, form fit and potential future foreign military sale (FMS) customer upgrades.

The latest upgrade will allow the warfighters to boost the efficiency of their existing air combat training.