An F-35A Lightning II from the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Credit: Airman 1st Class Yosselin Campos.

Cubic Defense has won a follow-on contract from Lockheed Martin to provide 140 P5 Internal Subsystems (IS) for F-35 Lot 21 production aircraft.

The agreement expands the use of P5 IS technology, which will enable fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to conduct joint training exercises in a live environment, protecting sensitive operational data.

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Leonardo DRS, acting as the principal subcontractor, will work with Cubic Defense on all contract-related activities outlined in the statement of work.

This new contract builds on similar contract that Cubic received from Lockheed Martin in November 2025, which involved the delivery of 130 P5 IS units for F-35 Lot 20 aircraft.

Cubic’s P5 Internal Subsystems form a critical component of the broader P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS), which collects, transmits, and analyses detailed training data.

The technology supports both real-time and post-mission review, providing data that informs the development of tactics and procedures for the US Air Force, US Navy, US Marine Corps, and allied defence forces.

During training missions, personnel can relay precise time, space, and position information (TSPI), facilitating joint and interoperable exercises with coalition partners on a unified platform.

Currently, integrated training through the P5 CTS system takes place across more than 30 air ranges in 17 countries.

Cubic Defense advanced training solutions vice president and general manager Tammy L. Schmidt said: “Modern air combat training depends on trusted, real-time data. Our P5 capability delivers the data needed to accelerate decisions, strengthen operational advantage and enhance readiness for US and allied forces.”

In August 2025, Cubic Defense also received a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the US Air Force.

This agreement involved delivering Block 7 engineering upgrades and supplying 102 new P5 Combat Training System Pods, which incorporate the System Security Upgrade (SSU).