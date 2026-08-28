Conti Federal’s new aircraft complex at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Credit: Conti Federal Services, LLC.

Conti Federal has completed a $140.9m Helicopter Squadron Operations and Tactical Response Force (TRF) facility at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, designed to support the base’s transition to the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters.

The milestone was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by military leaders, elected officials, community partners, and company representatives.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The new complex is designed to provide advanced infrastructure for aircrews, maintainers, and security personnel as the base phases out its 57-year-old UH-1N Huey helicopters in favour of the larger and more modern MH-139A Grey Wolf.

According to Conti Federal, the facility brings together both the 37th Helicopter Squadron and the 90th Security Forces Group’s Tactical Response Force, enhancing support for the installation’s broader nuclear security mission.

Features of the newly completed complex include dedicated spaces for squadron operations, a TRF Alert Crew Facility, an Alert Aircraft Shelter, an Aircraft Maintenance Unit, an Aircraft Maintenance Shelter, and an Aircraft Simulator Complex with a Satellite Fire Station.

The facility also houses a specialised carbon fibre shop to accommodate the maintenance needs of the new aircraft.

Conti Federal Services chief executive officer Peter Ceribelli said: “This project represents exactly the type of complex, mission-critical work Conti Federal is built to deliver. It’s been a long and, at times, very challenging road to get here.

“But today, we can say we made it. We are proud to have partnered with the USACE Omaha District, our outstanding Trade Partners and the 90th Missile Wing to deliver modern infrastructure that supports F.E. Warren’s mission.”

For Conti Federal, this project is among several initiatives it has undertaken for the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District, including ongoing work related to B-21 Raider infrastructure at Ellsworth Air Force Base, a Formal Training Unit at Grand Forks Air Force Base, and a Fighter Alert Shelter at Truax Field.