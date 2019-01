Comtech Telecommunications’ Arizona-based subsidiary Comtech EF Data has secured a contract from an undisclosed defence contractor to supply equipment that will be deployed to support a US Air Force (USAF) programme.

The order is valued at $1m and requires the subsidiary Comtech EF Data to supply latest generation modem board set, DMD1050TS L-band satellite modem board, designed for critical government and military applications.

The company’s modem board set complies with several US Government and commercial standards, including MIL-STD-188-165A, Stanag 4486 Edition 3 (EBEM), and the IESS–315 at data rates up to 37Mbps.



According to the company, the product has completed the first phase of Army Forces Strategic Command (ARSTRAT) WGS certification and is set to undergo final Joint SATCOM Engineering Center (JSEC) evaluation.

“Comtech EF Data supplies communications equipment to support satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimisation.”

Comtech Telecommunications president and CEO Fred Kornberg said: “We are honoured to support the US Air Force’s programme with our latest generation satellite modem board, which is ideally suited for at-the-pause, on-the-move, flyaway and integrated satellite terminal applications.”

The DMD1050TS features FIPS certified TRANSEC on a compact PCB daughter board.

The availability of multiple integrated hardware and software options will enable the user to integrate the modem on different platforms. The options also support the creation of an upgrade path for future networks.

Users can purchase options with the product or upgrade in the field through the web browser or terminal port.

Comtech EF Data supplies communications equipment to support satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimisation.

The company’s satellite communications ground equipment supports mission-critical and demanding applications for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility.