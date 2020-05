Comtech Telecommunications subsidiary Comtech EF Data has secured a development contract for engineering services to support a critical US Air Force (USAF) and Army Anti-jam Modem (A3M) programme.

The $4.7m contract was awarded under the US Space Force’s (USSF) Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) by an undisclosed prime US Department of Defense (DoD) contractor, which won a five-year, $500m ceiling, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract.

It received an initial delivery order in excess of $30m for the development and prototype phase.

Serving as a key subcontractor, Comtech EF Data will provide engineering, as well as hardware services. The company has received initial funding of $501,000 and additional orders are expected during its fourth quarter.

Upon completion of the development, Comtech EF Data expects to receive significant hardware orders during the production phase.



Under the A3M programme, the USAF and army will receive a secure, wideband, anti-jam satellite communications terminal modem, aiding tactical satellite communication during operations.

The jam-resistant modems will support the anti-jam capability of SMC’s Protected Tactical Waveform technology.

Comtech Telecommunications Board chairman and CEO Fred Kornberg said: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to support the airforce and army anti-jam modem programme.

“This award highlights our strength in delivering state-of-the-art modem technology at cost-effective prices that benefit both our warfighters and our shareholders.”

In January last year, Comtech EF Data secured a contract from an undisclosed defence contractor to supply equipment that will be deployed to support a USAF programme.

Valued at $1m, the order required the company to supply the latest generation modem board set, DMD1 050TS L-band satellite modem board, designed for critical government and military applications.