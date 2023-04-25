A-29 Super Tucano preparing for taking off with Bazilian Smoke Squadron. Source: Shutterstock/Lucas Rizzi

Embraer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several Portuguese aerospace companies, including Centro de Engenharia e Desenvolvimento de Produto (CEiiA), Empordef Tecnologias de Informação, S.A. (ETI), GMVIS Skysoft, S.A. (GMV), and OGMA S.A.

The signing occurred in the presence of authorities from Brazil and Portugal, including Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa. The main goal of the MoU is the development of the Technological and Industrial Defense Base of Portugal, reinforcing its capacity to develop engineering, research, and development activities.

The MoU reinforces Embraer’s long-term strategic commitment to Portugal in developing its aerospace and defence ecosystem. Embraer and Portugal have previous ties, with the Brazilian aerospace company training Portuguese soldiers on the C-390 Millennium.

“I’m very pleased to celebrate a new phase in the relationship between Embraer and the Portuguese State through the Defense Industry of Portugal, which is a reference for us in cooperation in aerospace and defence projects.

The results of the C-390 Millennium strategic partnership have shown the potential that companies and governments of the two countries, working together, can achieve,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer.

This includes research, technological development, and innovation to expand and increase long-term commercial relations between companies during the development, production, and support phases of the operation of the A-29N aircraft. Embraer’s Portuguese subsidiary OGMA has supported the A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft in recent years.

“Today, with the signing of this memorandum, we take another important step in the continuous development of technologies related to the A-29 Super Tucano.

The interest of NATO countries in this aircraft led Embraer to announce, recently, the launch of a new version, the A-29N, which, we are sure, will achieve great success in the international market,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO, Embraer Defense & Security.

The Portuguese aerospace companies involved in the MoU bring unique expertise and capabilities to developing the A-29N version of the Super Tucano. This includes the development of new technologies and engineering solutions to meet the requirements of NATO member countries.

The MoU represents a significant step forward in the collaboration between Embraer and Portuguese aerospace companies, providing a solid foundation for future cooperation and technological advancement.