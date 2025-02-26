Developed by Boeing Defense, the F-15EX is a fighter aircraft. Credit: © RTX.

RTX business Collins Aerospace has secured a contract to install 144 Advanced Concept Ejection Seat (ACES) II ejection seats on the US Air Force’s (USAF) F-15EX fleet.

The contract has been awarded by Boeing Defense and the value had not been disclosed.

Work on the ejection seats will be carried out in Colorado Springs, Colorado, US.

Collins’ ACES is claimed to have saved more than 700 lives since its inception in 1978.

Currently, there are 6,000 ACES II seats in operation across 29 air forces globally.

These seats are installed in various US Air Force fleets, including the A-10, F-15, F-16, F-22, B-1, and B-2, as well as in all F-15s and F-16s worldwide.

Collins Aerospace Integrated Mission Solutions vice-president and general manager Sharon Tabori said: “The F-15EX is the most advanced Eagle ever built, combining cutting-edge technology with a proven airframe, which makes Collins’ ACES II ejection seat the perfect fit for this aircraft.

“Our ACES family of ejection seats are the safest option available because of the advanced technologies we’ve incorporated. Having it installed on the F-15EX will give aircrew confidence to complete their most challenging missions, knowing that their ejection seat will work when they need it most.”

In contrast to other ejection seats, the ACES system maintains a spinal injury rate of less than 1% according to the company.

In 2020, Collins received a sole-source, firm-fixed-price, $700m, which is indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, for the delta qualification, production, and deployment of a next-generation ejection seat designed for multiple USAF aircraft.

The ACES 5 seat, a next-generation model, builds upon the long-standing success of the ACES II and is specifically designed to address new ejection challenges presented by advancements in technology, such as helmet-mounted devices. It also accommodates the USAF’s expanded weight range for both male and female aviators.

Developed by Boeing Defense, the F-15EX is a two-seat fighter aircraft, with a payload capacity of 13,300kg, which includes the capability to carry outsized weapons.

The USAF officially accepted the first F-15EX fighter jet at Boeing’s St Louis facility in Missouri, US, in March 2021.