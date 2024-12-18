CGI will support SkyAlyne’s training initiatives for the Royal Canadian Air Force. Credit: Stories In Light/Shutterstock.

CGI and SkyAlyne have entered into a 25-year agreement aimed at enhancing operational capabilities for Canada’s Department of National Defence Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme.

This collaboration will focus on streamlining processes and driving innovation in military pilot and aircrew training.

CGI will provide a range of services, including cybersecurity, cloud computing, end-user services, and infrastructure management, leveraging its expertise in IT and consulting to support SkyAlyne’s training initiatives for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

CGI president Canada Michael Godin said: “This long-term partnership represents a significant milestone for both organisations.

“By combining CGI’s IT and business consulting expertise with SkyAlyne’s industry-leading training capabilities, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value and innovation in the aviation training sector.”

SkyAlyne, established in 2018 as a joint venture between CAE and KF Aerospace, is tasked with delivering the FAcT programme.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In 2023, SkyAlyne was selected as the preferred bidder for the FAcT programme. This year it officially entered into a contract to collaborate with the RCAF in delivering the programme.

The company brings together experts from across Canada’s defence, training, simulation, and aviation sectors to prepare future RCAF pilots and aircrew.

The partnership aims to consolidate three aircrew training operations under the joint management of SkyAlyne and the Government of Canada.

SkyAlyne senior executive Kevin Lemke said: “SkyAlyne has found the ideal Canadian-founded information technology partner to help us design the IM/IT solution for the FAcT programme and deliver on execution.

“CGI is perfectly positioned to help shape and execute our information technology roadmap and infrastructure and help us drive operational excellence. This partnership will help SkyAlyne deliver a world-leading military aircrew training solution to the Royal Canadian Air Force, ensuring RCAF aircrew are equipped with the skills and capabilities necessary to succeed in challenging conditions at home and around the world.”

Earlier in December 2024, CGI announced an equity purchase agreement to merge with Daugherty, a St Louis-based firm specialising in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and strategic IT consulting.