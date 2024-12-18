CGI and SkyAlyne have entered into a 25-year agreement aimed at enhancing operational capabilities for Canada’s Department of National Defence Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme.
This collaboration will focus on streamlining processes and driving innovation in military pilot and aircrew training.
CGI will provide a range of services, including cybersecurity, cloud computing, end-user services, and infrastructure management, leveraging its expertise in IT and consulting to support SkyAlyne’s training initiatives for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).
CGI president Canada Michael Godin said: “This long-term partnership represents a significant milestone for both organisations.
“By combining CGI’s IT and business consulting expertise with SkyAlyne’s industry-leading training capabilities, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value and innovation in the aviation training sector.”
SkyAlyne, established in 2018 as a joint venture between CAE and KF Aerospace, is tasked with delivering the FAcT programme.
In 2023, SkyAlyne was selected as the preferred bidder for the FAcT programme. This year it officially entered into a contract to collaborate with the RCAF in delivering the programme.
The company brings together experts from across Canada’s defence, training, simulation, and aviation sectors to prepare future RCAF pilots and aircrew.
The partnership aims to consolidate three aircrew training operations under the joint management of SkyAlyne and the Government of Canada.
SkyAlyne senior executive Kevin Lemke said: “SkyAlyne has found the ideal Canadian-founded information technology partner to help us design the IM/IT solution for the FAcT programme and deliver on execution.
“CGI is perfectly positioned to help shape and execute our information technology roadmap and infrastructure and help us drive operational excellence. This partnership will help SkyAlyne deliver a world-leading military aircrew training solution to the Royal Canadian Air Force, ensuring RCAF aircrew are equipped with the skills and capabilities necessary to succeed in challenging conditions at home and around the world.”
Earlier in December 2024, CGI announced an equity purchase agreement to merge with Daugherty, a St Louis-based firm specialising in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and strategic IT consulting.