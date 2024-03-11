The base will undergo upgrades, which will enhance its function as the Eastern Main Operating Base for the recently introduced CC-330 Husky Strategic Tanker Transport Aircraft. Based off the Airbus A330 MRTT aerial refuelling and transport aircraft in the picture. Source: viper-zero/Shutterstock

As the Royal Canadian Air Force celebrates its centennial, Defence Minister Bill Blair announces an investment in Canadian Forces base (CFB) Trenton alongside the introduction of aircraft.

CFB Trenton is poised to receive an C$850m ($629m) investment. The funds will spearhead upgrades to the base, facilitating its role as the Eastern Main Operating Base for the new CC-330 Husky Strategic Tanker Transport Aircraft.

In conjunction with the base’s transformation, the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) welcomed the arrival of aircraft, including the CE-145C Vigilance. These aircraft, equipped with sensors and communications technology, will provide surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM).

Minister Blair emphasised the broader significance of these developments, highlighting the economic benefits for Canada. Beyond fortifying national security, these investments are projected to create and maintain more than a thousand jobs annually while injecting millions into the country’s GDP. The government’s commitment to supporting the aerospace and defence industries underscores its dual mission of safeguarding the nation and driving economic growth.

Lieutenant-general Eric Kenny, commander of the RCAF, emphasised the importance of these initiatives, “The threat to Canada’s sovereignty and interests abroad, created by competition for global power and advancing technologies, remains as significant now as any time in our history. The Royal Canadian Air Force must be ready answer when our nation calls with a mission-ready, well-equipped, and combat-capable force.”

Looking ahead, the transformation of CFB Trenton and the integration of aircraft into the RCAF’s fleet signify a new chapter in Canada’s defence strategy. As the global landscape evolves, Canada is committed to ensuring its armed forces’ readiness, equipping them with the tools needed to safeguard the nation’s interests at home and abroad.

In other recent Canadian Air Force developments, Canada’s Department of National Defence awarded Arcfield Canada Corp a C$211.6m contract to sustain Canada’s CF-18 avionics fleet. Amidst preparations for the arrival of 88 F-35 aircraft, Arcfield Canada’s mission sustainment solutions will ensure the operational readiness of the CF-18 fleet, which will be utilised alongside Australian F-18 jets until 2032.