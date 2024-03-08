In a bid to bolster Canada’s air defence capabilities, the Department of National Defence (DND) has awarded Arcfield Canada, a provider of mission sustainment solutions in the aerospace and defence sector, a CAD$211.6m ($157m) contract for the CF-18 Avionics In-Service Support programme.
The Canadian Air Force has been searching for a replacement for its 76 CF-18 A/B Hornet multirole fighters fleet since May 2008. The Canadian Government finally decided to upgrade its air force by purchasing 88 F-35 aircraft, with the first one arriving in 2026.
In the interim, the Royal Canadian Air Force will rely on CF-18 and use Australian F-18 aircraft, projected to be in service until 2032, according to GlobalData’s intelligence on the Canadian defence market.
Within the last five years, Arcfield Canada, L3Harris Technologies, and Peraton have each secured contract extensions to bolster support for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) CF-18 Avionics fleet. L3Harris Technologies clinched a four-year performance-based contract extension valued at $482m, extending support until the anticipated retirement of the CF-18 fleet in 2032.
Under the umbrella of Team Northern Sentry, comprising industry representatives Raytheon Canada, L3Harris Technologies, Palitronica, and Terra Nova, Arcfield Canada will deliver the sustainment solution and in-service support to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).
The contract mandates ongoing operation and maintenance of Canada’s CF-18 fighter fleet, ensuring optimal fleet availability and mission readiness until the anticipated retirement of the aircraft.