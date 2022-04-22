L3Harris to continue in-service support of RCAF’s CF-18 Hornet aircraft

L3Harris receives contract extension to provide system modernisation and life-extension to the RCAF’s CF-18 fighter jet. Credit: Robert Sullivan/Flickr (Creative Commons).

L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a performance-based contract (PBC) extension for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) CF-18 Hornet fighter aircraft fleet.

The value of the four-year PBC is estimated to be $482m and it comes with additional option years.

Under the contract, L3Harris will continue providing in-service support for the CF-18 aircraft, until its expected retirement in 2032.

The company will also provide maintenance, programme management, engineering, material management and other electronic publications.

In addition, the PBC will include operational software support, integrated logistic support and data management for the CF-18 multi-role combat aircraft fleet.

L3Harris Military Aviation Services general manager Ugo Paniconi said: “This contract recognises L3Harris as Canada’s only fighter centre of excellence and is a testament to our ongoing performance and commitment to customer focus, flawless execution and long-term partnership with the RCAF.”

Work related to the contract will be carried out at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Bagotville, CFB Cold Lake in Alberta and at L3Harris’ Mirabel facility in Quebec, Canada.

L3Harris has been providing support to the aircraft for around 35 years, under the sustainment initiative (SI) of Public Services and Procurement Canada, Department of National Defence and Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Canada.

The joint initiative aims to provide sustainment solutions for military equipment and fleets through a Sustainment Business Case Analysis (SBCA) process.

The SBCA process has four principles, notably performance, value for money, flexibility, and economic benefits.

With the new contract, the company aims to fulfil all the four principles of Canada’s SI.

Furthermore, L3Harris’s F/A-18 support contracts from Canada, the US, Australia, Spain, Switzerland, and Finland have also generated several job opportunities, with more than 1,150 people working at the Mirabel division across Canada.