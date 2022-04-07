Arcfield Canada secures RCAF CF-18 support contract extension

A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18A. Credit: Staff Sgt. Perry Aston/ U.S. Air Force/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Arcfield Canada has secured a two-year contract extension to continue providing support services for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) CF-18 Avionics (AVS) Optimized Weapon System Support (OWSS) programme.

The $39.7m (C$50m) follow-on contract was awarded by the Department of National Defence.

As agreed, Arcfield Canada will continue to offer engineering and logistical support services for the entire CF-18 avionics suite until March 2024.

The scope of work also includes support services for associated equipment.

Arcfield chairman and CEO Kevin Kelly said: “This extension is a testament to the expertise and value we have provided on the OWSS programme over the last several decades.

“As a company that is built on a foundation of always putting our customers’ missions first, we are honoured to continue this mission-critical work for Canada’s Department of National Defence.”

Arcfield Canada has been providing support services for the RCAF’s CF-18 fighter jet for more than 30 years.

The company is said to have completed more than 70,000 repairs on the CF-18 avionics.

Arcfield Canada director of Canadian operations Jacques Comtois said: “We are pleased that the Department of National Defence and the RCAF have trusted Arcfield to continue its service for the CF-18 aircraft.

“For 35 years, our organisation has been a dedicated and valued partner to the Canadian Armed Forces supporting Canada’s fighter fleet, and we look forward to continuing that partnership through this contract.”

Arcfield Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, which offers systems engineering and integration services to the US Government and its allies.

The parent firm employs around 1,200 engineers, IT specialists, analysts and other professionals.