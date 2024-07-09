Canada’s CF-18 HEP progamme has hit its IOC milestone with the delivery of the six upgraded aircraft. Credit: RCAF via X

The first six CF-18 Hornet fighters upgraded via the Hornet Extension Project (HEP) have been delivered to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), marking the programme’s initial operational capability (IOC) milestone.

In a social media post on 8 July 2024, the RCAF stated that the arrival of six operational CF-18s was conducted as part of Phase 2 of the HEP programme, which it said remained on schedule to achieve full operational capability by March 2026.

Canada’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) states that the HEP is intended to ensure that the RCAF’s Hornet fighter fleet is able to meet operational requirements, including integration into the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) and Nato until 2032, when the permanent fleet of F-35 fifth generation stealth fighters is expected to be fully operational.

The first HEP CF-18 fighter upgraded for the RCAF was delivered in August 2023.

The CF-18 Hornet Extension Project (HEP) has achieved Initial Operational Capability, delivering the first six operational aircraft as part of phase 2 of the project. The HEP remains on schedule to achieve Full Operational Capability by March 2026. pic.twitter.com/Qu0frqzaq0 — Royal Canadian Air Force (@RCAF_ARC) July 8, 2024

The attainment of the HEP IOC was originally set to be reached by December 2023, with the recent announcement indicating a seven-month delay. Canada’s MND originally stated that FOC will be reached by June 2025, with the RCAF social media post now pointing towards an expected nine-month delay in the programme.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

HEP: addressing obsolescence and combat upgrades

The HEP programme is planned to upgrade CF-18 Hornet fighters in service with the RCAF, for an estimated cost of C$1.3bn ($950m) in two parallel phases.

Phase 1 of the HEP is intended to deliver enhancements for up to 88 CF-18 aircraft, focused on addressing civilian air traffic management regulations and meeting allied military interoperability requirements.

Meanwhile, Phase 2 centres on additional combat capability upgrades for 36 CF-18 aircraft.

A 2020 announcement by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated the US State Department had approved the possible Foreign Military Sale of equipment related to Canada’s HEP programme, for an estimated cost of $862.3m.

Included in the equipment was a request from Canada for 50 Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II Tactical missiles; 50 Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II Captive Air Training Missiles; 38 APG-79(V)4 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar units; 38 APG-79(V)4 AESA radar A1 kits; 20 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) C, AGM-154C; and 46 F/A-18A wide band RADOMEs.

In providing reasoning, the DSCA stated that the proposed sale would provide Canada “a two-squadron bridge of enhanced F/A-18A aircraft to continue meeting NORAD and Nato commitments while it gradually introduces new advanced aircraft via the Future Fighter Capability Program between 2025 and 2035”.

Canada opts for F-35 to replace CF-18 fighters

The HEP programme is tied closely to the eventual arrival of Canada’s next generation fighter, which finally selected the Lockheed Martin F-35A stealth fighter in January 2023.

Delivery of the first F-35A is predicted to take place in 2026, followed by the arrival of the next six aircraft in 2027 and a further six in 2028, with a final fleet total of 88 F-35 aircraft.

Once delivered, the new fleet is expected to achieve full operational capability between 2032 and 2034, and gradually replace the RCAF’s CF-18 Hornet fleet by the end of 2032.

According to the Canadian Government, the F-35 procurement project, which is estimated to be C$19bn, is the country’s largest investment in the RCAF in the last three decades.