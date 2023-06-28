Canada has purchased United States and Boeing’s P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft. Source: viper-zero/Shutterstock

The Government of Canada has requested the purchase of sixteen P-8A Patrol Aircraft and advanced equipment, including tactical radios, navigation systems, and countermeasures.

The estimated $5.9 billion foreign military sale, approved by the United States, aims to enhance Canada’s maritime defence capabilities, foster interoperability with allied forces, and support global peacekeeping and humanitarian missions.

According to GlobalData’s “Canada Defence Market Data 2022-2032“, Canada’s defence budget is predicted to see a period of steady and sustained growth in the forecast 2022–27 period, rising by a total of $4.1bn in five years, equating to a total CAGR of 3.6%.

Strengthening network-centric warfare capabilities, the sale aims to enhance the collective ability of US forces operating globally alongside Canada, fostering cooperation and seamless integration in missions of mutual interest.

The proposed sale, which includes comprehensive training, support systems, and maintenance facilities, ensures Canada’s readiness to utilize and sustain the acquired assets effectively.

The prime contractor responsible for the execution of this effort will be The Boeing Company, based in Seattle, WA. Numerous other companies contracted with the US Navy will provide components, systems, and engineering services throughout the project.

GlobalData predicted that Canada was considering the purchase of the P-8A Poseidon from Boeing for $6 billion in an analyst briefing, GlobalData defence analyst Harpreet Sidhu claimed: “In line with the modernization requirement, the country is currently considering the purchase of 14 units of P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from Boeing to replace its ageing 14 units of CP-140 maritime aircraft.”

Implementation of this proposed sale will involve multiple visits by US Government representatives and intermittently assigning contractor representatives to Canada. These measures aim to support the delivery and integration and provide necessary supply support management, inventory control, and equipment familiarization.