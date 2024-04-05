In a move to bolster its defence capabilities, Canada took delivery of a Beechcraft King Air 350 Extended Range platform from the United States, marking the beginning of an enhanced surveillance initiative.
The US Army Programme Executive Office delivered the first of three ISR aircraft to Canada. The Beechcraft King Air 350 Extended Range platform was handed over on February 22, 2024, at the L3Harris facility in Greenville, Texas.
The global market for ISR aircraft is valued at $5.9bn in 2023 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.8% to reach $7.8bn in 2033, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2023-2033” report.
Scott Thovson, deputy product director at ITA, and Ken Ols, PM FW – ITA case manager, emphasised the significance of the delivery, highlighting its potential to enhance intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations for the Canadian Armed Forces.
Joseph Kidwell Jr., senior central case manager at the US Army Security Assistance Command, underscored the importance of the US-Canada military alliance, “Delivering the aircraft to Canada has been a blessing and will help continue to grow our alliance with Canada. The US and Canada continue to have one of the most excellent military alliances in the world.”