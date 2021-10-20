CACI wins US AFRL contract to develop multi-spectral laser prototype

CACI will develop a high-power laser prototype in support of improved EO sensors for different military missions. Credit: Air Force photo / Airman Magazine / Fickr.

CACI International has secured a contract for the development of high-power multi-spectral laser technology.

The 15-month contract has been awarded by the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (AFB), Ohio, US.

Under the $4.9m programme, the company’s team of scientists and engineers will engage in the development of a high-power laser prototype in support of improved electro-optical (EO) sensors.

This prototype will be designed to emit white light over a wide range of wavelengths in a continuous optical spectrum.

The light spans across a range that goes from the ultraviolet (UV) spectrum, through the visible spectrum, and into the short-wavelength infrared.



CACI president and CEO John Mengucci said: “We are seeing strong demand for high-performance lasers that support enhanced functionality for remote sensing systems.

“Our technology will continue to advance the state of the art with programmes like this and bring best-in-class solutions for the airforce’s current and future needs.”

The aim of the contract is to enable increased performance and affordability for the US Air Force sensing systems.

Northrop Grumman’s Aeronautics segment has also been awarded a contract for the development effort.

In July this year, CACI International secured an Air Force Automated Test System Sustainment Initiative II (ATSSI II) contract from the US Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC).

Headquartered in the US, CACI is a professional services and information technology company. The company employs a team of nearly 22,000 people.