In an event at Rimba Air Force Base, Brunei, the Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah oversaw the arrival of two C295MW aircraft for the Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAirF).
The grand ceremony, attended by top officials and Airbus representatives, was there to oversee Brunei bolstering its air capabilities for diverse missions.
The ceremonial “Water Salute” and a ‘Sujud Syukur’ expressed gratitude for the safe journey from Seville, Spain.
The event featured key dignitaries, including Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Retired) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof and the Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Muhammad Haszaimi bin Bol Hassan. Zakir Hamid, Head of Region Asia-Pacific and China, led Airbus Defence and Space delegates.
After a briefing and video presentation, Brunei’s Royal Highness engaged in a familiarisation tour of the advanced C295MW aircraft. This continued with a photo session. The Air Transport project was materialised through a contract with Airbus Defence and Space.
According to GlobalData’s “Brunei Defense Market 2023-2028” report, Brunei signed the contract to procure several Airbus C295MWs medium transport aircraft on December 2, 2022. The release did say that the aircraft would be delivered in batches, which could mean two, three or four C295MWs. The C295 is a medium-sized, twin-turboprop tactical military transport aircraft manufactured by Airbus.
The C295MW aircraft, with its versatility in strategic and tactical missions, symbolises a new era for the RBAirF. From Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations to Search and Rescue (SAR) missions, the aircraft is poised to fill a capability in Brunei’s defence.
The nation’s defence policy, addressing geopolitical nuances and modernisation needs, emphasises regional stability and economic diversification, particularly in response to South China Sea dynamics.