BAE Systems’ order intake grew by £3.2bn to £16.4bn in first half of fiscal 2026. Credit: frank333/Shutterstock.com.

UK defence prime BAE Systems will cut over 1,000 roles from its aerospace division, according to influential union Unite.

The company is a key defence equipment supplier to the UK military and customers overseas and recently won a multi-billion-pound deal to manufacture Typhoon fighter jets for Türkiye.

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It is also playing a lead role in the development of the GCAP sixth-generation combat aircraft and is a key partner in the US-led F-35 joint strike fighter programme.

In response to the planned cuts, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the UK “would not have a manufacturing industry left if the government doesn’t start making critical decisions”.

It was thought the UK Government may opt to acquire an additional tranche of Typhoon fighters for the Royal Air Force, which is in the process of axeing its oldest variants, as an industrial fillip for BAE Systems.

“For months Unite has been warning that delays in defence spending are driving companies in the sector to make negative decisions impacting British jobs,” Graham said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.