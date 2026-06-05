Saab’s business area Aeronautics head Lars Tossman and Brazilian Air Force commander general Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno in front of Gripen F. Credit: Saab.

Brazil has indicated interest in purchasing 20 additional Gripen E and F fighter jets from Swedish defence prime Saab, according to a statement made by Sweden’s Minister for Defence, Dr. Pål Jonson, during a press event in Stockholm on 4 June 2026.

The prospective agreement follows an earlier contract signed in 2014, in which Brazil committed to acquiring 36 Gripen jets.

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If the deal proceeds, the manufacturing of these additional aircraft would take place in Brazil, as confirmed by Dr. Jonson at a joint press conference with José Múcio Monteiro Filho, the Federative Republic of Brazil’s Minister for Defence.

The ministers stated that this expansion aims to “meet the requirements identified for Brazil’s national defence.”

The original 2014 agreement resulted in the launch of a local production line in 2023, established by Brazilian aviation company Embraer in partnership with Saab.

Brazil has already received the first Gripen jets under the initial contract. The remaining deliveries are scheduled to be completed by 2027.

During an official visit to Sweden from 1 June to 4 June 2026, José Múcio and Dr. Jonson signed a declaration of intent to strengthen cooperation between their countries’ defence industries.

Dr. Jonson told reporters, “Brazil expresses an interest in going beyond the 36 Gripen… and purchasing an additional 20 Gripens.”

He also noted that Saab plans to create a research and development unit in Brazil as part of the expanded collaboration.

As part of the official visit, Saab introduced the first Gripen F fighter, a two-seater version of the Gripen E series, which is designated for the Brazilian Air Force.

The ministers also welcomed Sweden’s recent decision to acquire the C-390 Millennium transport aircraft, manufactured by Embraer.

The joint statement confirmed both countries’ “commitment to maintaining close cooperation and further strengthening the strategic partnership on defence related topics between Brazil and Sweden.”

In March this year, Embraer held a ceremony at its Gavião Peixoto facility in São Paulo State to unveil the first Gripen E supersonic fighter jet manufactured in Brazil, produced under contract for the Brazilian Air Force.