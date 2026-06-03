Saab Gripen F. Credit: Saab.

Defence prime Saab has rolled out the first Gripen F fighter aircraft during a ceremony at its Linköping site in Sweden on 2 June 2026

The aircraft, the two-seater variant of the Gripen E series, is intended for the Brazilian Air Force, the company’s release stated.

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Saab states that the aircraft is designed to deliver both conversion training and combat functions within a single platform, allowing it to be used for training as well as operational missions.

The Gripen F was developed in close partnership with Brazil, which acted as the launch customer.

Brazilian industry was directly involved throughout the development phase, supported by a technology transfer initiative.

This process saw hundreds of Brazilian engineers and technicians receiving training designed to advance local aerospace engineering capabilities.

Saab Aeronautics business area head Lars Tossman said: “The rollout of Gripen F represents a shared achievement between Saab, Brazilian industry and the Brazilian Air Force, reflecting the deep trust we have built together over many years.

“Developing this aircraft together demonstrates the maturity of this collaboration. It represents not only a highly capable fighter for the Brazilian Air Force, but also the tangible outcome of sustained joint development and shared ambition.”

The new Gripen F measures 15.9 metres in length, with a maximum take-off weight of 16,500 kg.

Saab states that the platform’s open architecture and advanced cockpit systems are designed to allow the second crew member to supervise multiple uncrewed systems in real time.

In addition, the independent rear seat allows for instructor-led missions, providing pilot trainees with conditions matching those of live operations.

Before entering service with the Brazilian Air Force, the Gripen F will undergo dedicated flight tests at Saab’s Flight Test Centre in Sweden.

The fighter is part of a 2014 agreement between the Brazilian government and Saab, which covers the supply of 36 Gripen aircraft, including 28 Gripen E and eight Gripen F models.

Deliveries began in 2020, with 11 aircraft transferred so far.

Saab also reports orders for the Gripen F variant from Thailand and Colombia.

In March this year, Saab, Embraer, and the Brazilian Air Force presented the first supersonic fighter manufactured in Brazil, the Gripen E, at Embraer’s plant in Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo State.

Brazilian Air Force had already completed its first live tests of the Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile from Gripen E jets in December last year.