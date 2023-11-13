In a development at the Dubai Air Show 2023, Bombardier Defense announced the delivery of its seventh Global aircraft to Saab, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing military surveillance capabilities.
The aircraft is set to transform into Saab’s Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) solution known as GlobalEye, further solidifying modern business jets’ role as military forces assets.
Bombardier Defense has achieved a milestone with its seventh Global aircraft delivery to Saab. Destined for the Swedish Air Force, this delivery will become Saab’s second GlobalEye aircraft. Bombardier Defense successfully delivered its sixth Global 6000 aircraft to Saab in July.
The increasing recognition of modern business jets as strategic assets for military forces globally is emphasised by Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice-President of Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “More and more countries are preparing for the future by choosing modern, more efficient business jets as strategic assets for their military fleet.
With the rapid progression of technologies, there is a growing realisation that business jets, such as our Global aircraft, can seamlessly integrate the equipment and capabilities that were traditionally carried by commercial aircraft.”
Beyond their lower operating costs, Global business jets possess unique takeoff and landing capabilities, enabling them to access strategically important locations. The steep approach certification and wing design of Bombardier’s Global aircraft provide agility, a feature for airborne surveillance platforms for long-range air, maritime, and ground surveillance.
Saab’s GlobalEye, incorporating attributes of Bombardier’s Global business jet, has 11 hours of operational endurance and maintenance intervals. The aircraft’s cabin space further accommodates workstations and mission equipment, creating optimal conditions for the crew during situational awareness missions covering large areas.
The seventh Global aircraft delivery reinforces Bombardier’s reputation for manufacturing specialised aircraft for the defence industry but also reflects the evolving landscape where modern business jets play a role in advancing military capabilities.
September this year, Saab delivered the first of two Saab 340 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft to Poland. The ceremony occurred two months after Poland placed the order.