Boeing has won a contract worth $33m for sustainment and logistics support of the Small Diameter Bomb I (SDB-I), also known as the GBU-39, the US Department of Defence announced on 22 November. The next-generation precision strike weapon is a low-cost, low collateral damage system that has been used aboard a range of airframes, including the F-15E, F-22A and F-35 fighters.
In collaboration with Saab, Boeing is a joint manufacturer for the GLSDB, a precision rocket with a payload based on the SDB-I, which is expected to be received by Ukraine this winter.
The GBU-39 is a precision-guided glide bomb weighing 250lbs, with a design that allows aircraft to carry a higher quantity of precise munitions. The compact dimensions of the bomb provide a greater payload capacity for a single attack aircraft compared with the existing bomb units now in use. The majority of aircraft in the United States Air Force are capable of carrying a set of four SDBs using a BRU-61/A rack, in place of a single 2,000lb bomb.
In an Air Force release for the declaration of initial operation of the GBU-39, in 2006, the Air Combat Command Advanced Weapons Requirements Branch Deputy Chief, Lt. Col. Mark Pierce, described the system as a versatile weapon, effective day or night, that can be fired at targets in front of, to the sides and behind the employing aircraft. It has a range of 50 nautical miles when launched at 40,000ft from an aircraft travelling at Mach .95, and is typically deployed against targets including hardened aircraft bunkers, early-warning radar, stationary SCUD missile launchers, and stationary artillery.
SDB programmes are a consistently strong element of national procurement plans, with Belgium, Israel and Saudi Arabia all acquiring the system, according to GlobalData’s The Global Military Ammunition Market 2021–2031 report.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData