Boeing, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, has clinched a $61m contract modification to enhance the F-15 Advanced Display Core Processor II (ACDP II) system.
The firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee partial definitisation award exemplifies Boeing’s role in advancing avionics technology for the F-15 platform.
Boeing has been granted the contract modification to definitise requirements stemming from the previously awarded undefinitised contract action in March 2022. The contract pertains to producing the F-15 Advanced Display Core Processor II (ACDP II) Full Rate Production 1.
This contract modification is pivotal in facilitating the integration of the ADCP II systems into the F-15 platform, ushering in advanced avionics capabilities. The scope of work extends to locations in St. Louis, Missouri, multiple continental US operating sites, and Royal Air Force Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. The anticipated completion date of these enhancements is December 31, 2026.
The Boeing Co is anticipated to account for 12% of the North American military fixed-wing aircraft, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2023-2033” report.
The fiscal obligation of $18.6m from 2020, 2022, and 2023 aircraft procurement funds further highlights the strategic importance of this contract modification. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Fighter and Advanced Aircraft Directorate, F-15 Division, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity overseeing this initiative.
Boeing is making strides in expanding the global reach of its F-15 aircraft, securing key contracts and partnerships. Some international F-15 developments from last year include Indonesia seeking US approval to purchase 24 F-15EX fighters. Meanwhile, Boeing enticed Poland with the F-15EX.
Concurrently, Boeing secured a $474.5m (Y7bn) contract for the F-15 Japan Super Interceptor Programme. The contract involves integrating the Eagle Passive Warning Survivability System, elevating combat effectiveness and survivability.