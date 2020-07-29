Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Boeing has signed direct commercial sale (DCS) agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) for the upgrade of Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF) ageing fleet of Mitsubishi F-15J.

Under the DCS, up to 98 aircraft will receive the latest electronic warfare and weapons. Work under the programme is scheduled to commence in 2022.

Boeing Japan president Will Shaffer said: “Through this agreement, Boeing is honoured to further our long-standing tradition of support for Japan’s Ministry of Defense, the JASDF, and MHI.

“These upgrades will deliver critical capability for national and collective self-defence, in which the F-15J plays a key role.

“At the same time, they will provide MHI and our partners in Japan’s aerospace defence industry with an opportunity to enhance their own extensive engineering capabilities.”



Operating on an advanced mission computer, the new advanced cockpit system installed in the fleet is expected to provide enhanced situational awareness for pilots.

MHI will serve as the prime contractor for the upgrade. The two firms have not disclosed the value of the deal.

It will also develop a detailed plan on the modification of the jets, as well as prepare facilities and workforce for the induction.

Boeing will provide retrofit drawings, ground support equipment and technical publications to MHI for the upgrade of the first two aircraft to the Japan Super Interceptor configuration.

Trading company Sojitz Corporation, which works with Boeing in Japan, will support the effort.

Earlier this month, Boeing delivered new AH-64E Apache and CH-47F(I) Chinook heavy-lift military helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF).