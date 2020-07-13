Boeing delivers AH-64E Apache and CH-47F(I) Chinook to IAF

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Boeing has concluded the delivery of all new AH-64E Apache and CH-47F(I) Chinook heavy-lift military helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The company delivered the final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters to the IAF at Air Force Station, Hindan.

Earlier in March, IAF received the last five of 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopters from Boeing.

Designed and equipped with an open systems architecture, the Apache helicopter includes advanced communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems.

The helicopter’s improved Modernized Target Acquisition Designation System with night-vision navigation capability provides target information in all weather conditions.



The Fire Control Radar has been updated to classify air and ground targets and conduct maritime operations including security, peacekeeping and lethal attack missions.

Boeing noted that the CH-47F(I) Chinook contains a modern machined airframe, a common avionics architecture system (CAAS) cockpit and a digital automatic flight control system (DAFCS).

Currently, Chinooks are in service with 20 defence forces worldwide.

The advanced technology on the helicopters will maximise the IAF’s interoperability and reduce lifecycle costs.

In September 2015, the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) contracted Boeing for the production, training and support of 22 AH-64E Apache and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopters.

India signed a contract with the US earlier this year for the acquisition of six Apaches for the Indian Army.

Boeing Defence India managing director Surendra Ahuja said: “Customer centricity, commitment to the modernisation and mission-readiness of India’s Defence Forces are key values to our partnership with India.

“With this delivery of military helicopters, we continue to nurture this partnership and are fully committed to working closely with India’s Defence Forces to deliver the right value and capabilities to meet their operational needs.”

Further, Boeing’s joint venture Tata Boeing Aerospace (TBAL) is producing aero-structures for the AH-64 Apache helicopter for US Army and other global customers.